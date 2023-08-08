Daily Liberal
Hudsons Circus performing over two weekends in Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:00pm
You've made it as a trapeze artist if you can pull-off a triple somersault - and that's exactly what flying trapeze act Kevin Cartes from Chile, South America, will be showcasing as the circus comes into town.

