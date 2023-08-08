You've made it as a trapeze artist if you can pull-off a triple somersault - and that's exactly what flying trapeze act Kevin Cartes from Chile, South America, will be showcasing as the circus comes into town.
Hudsons Circus is celebrating its 10th year of entertaining families and will be performing for two weeks at the Dubbo Showground.
Circus owner and ringmaster Shane Lennon, who runs the show with his wife Nancy Lennon, said it's a traditional circus with daredevils, clowns, aerial acrobatics, and performing animals, with a modern twist.
READ ALSO: Things to do: Central West and beyond
"There's great lighting and sound, and some high-end acts, at affordable prices ... we've stepped the traditional circus up a few notches," Mr Lennon told the Daily Liberal.
One of the highlights is a "you need to see it to believe it" act from Ethiopia featuring two roller skaters on a two-metre round table where they spin from their necks.
"The female spins while the male is holding her with his neck. It's a breathtaking, daredevil piece," Mr Lennon said.
Another highlight is the 'globe of death' which features four motorbike riders from South America, riding the four-metre globe at 60 kilometres-per-hour and missing each other by centimetres.
Goldie the Clown - a mainstay of the circus and also known for being the mascot at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast - will be back and "as huggable as ever".
It isn't a circus without performing animals, and Hudsons boasts performing Arabian camels (born in Australia), horses and the Flipping Disc Dogz as seen on Australia's Got Talent in 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS
"They're border collies that jump for frisbees. It's quite a high energy animal act that goes over really well with the families," Mr Lennon said.
The most difficult animals to train are the camels, which routinely find something better to do - like looking at the audience - than taking their queue from their trainer.
"I've worked with horses, lions, tigers, camels, dogs, and I've worked next to elephants ... " Mr Lennon said.
"The camel, if you come and see the show, they really have a mind of their own. You can give them all the treats you want, but they're like a cat, they look at you and go, nup, I'm not doing that."
The circus is designed for the entire family, from age two to 102, as well as 'date night' and teenagers who want a night out.
Hudsons Circus will be performing at the Dubbo Showground from Friday, August 11 until Sunday, August 20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hudsonscircus.com.au, by calling the box office on 0458 483 766 or in person at the event.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.