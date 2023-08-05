Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Coulton's Catch Up | Proposed heritage laws questioned

By Mark Coulton
Updated August 6 2023 - 10:29am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton at Toongi. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton at Toongi. Picture supplied

Concerns about proposed heritage laws

I have serious concerns about Labor's proposed cultural heritage reforms and their potential impact on Australian property owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.