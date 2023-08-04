Dubbo library is helping to "address the literary gap" as research shows NSW children are not meeting national benchmarks.
A recent report by The Insight Centre for Public Libraries has found more than 20 per cent of of preschool-aged children in NSW are developmentally vulnerable in regards to literacy and development outcomes.
A further 6.2 per cent are considered vulnerable on language skills and 8.4 per cent on communication skills.
The report, Learning Starts at the Local Library, highlighted the important role public libraries can play in young children when their language and literacy skills are developing.
It emphasised how public libraries were particularly important because they are free, welcoming and accessible.
"The lion's share of the solution to NSW's looming literacy crisis lies in early childhood literacy interventions with preschool aged children. Children who start school without foundational early years language and literacy skills continue to struggle academically and socially into adulthood," it states.
"Both neurological and educational research makes it clear that birth to age five is the optimal window to build a lifelong foundation for language and literacy. There is a wealth of national and international research evidence that public libraries play a key role in developing these early literacy skills."
At Macquarie Regional Library, early literacy is addressed through a number of programs designed for children under five-years-old. They include the 1000 Books Before School program, as well as the weekly storytime and rhyme time sessions.
Library manager Kathryn McAllister said it was "very concerning" children in NSW had declining literacy and child development outcomes.
She encouraged families to go along to the library and join the 1000 Books Before School program.
As the name suggests, it encourages young children to read or be read, to boost their literacy before they start formal education. At certain milestones they receive a special reward from the library.
Dubbo resident Melissa Dunkerley has signed up her six-month-old son Theodore to 1000 Books Before School.
"We joined the program because it is a great way to keep track of reading, and stay motivated to read. It's a wonderful reminder to keep reading and spend that quality time together, sharing reading and quiet time," Ms Dunkerley said.
"We love the program. We like that it is broken up into achievable goals, each reading log is 50 books with incentives awarded after each log so it's easy to progress through the program."
Ms McAllister said libraries were a great place to help encourage early literacy skills and a love of reading.
"Library literacy activities are multi-generational and help to address the literacy gap by supporting the critical relationships between children and parents or caregivers," she said.
"Public libraries are particularly important as they offer a number of early literacy programs and support children may not be enrolled in formal education or childcare."
More information can be found on the Macquarie Regional Library website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.