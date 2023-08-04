Daily Liberal
Dubbo library programs, rhyme time making a difference for young kids

Orlander Ruming
Orlander Ruming
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:30pm
Dubbo library is helping to "address the literary gap" as research shows NSW children are not meeting national benchmarks.

