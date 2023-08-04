Dubbo township will roar with engines when the Great Escape Oz - a fun car rally for cystic fibrosis - heads into town.
The event is to raise funds and awareness for CF with the proceeds being donated to Cure4 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Cars 20 years and older, as well as four-wheel-drives, will be heading through the outback from Dubbo to Karumba in Queensland and stopping at bush towns along the way.
This year's rally celebrates 20 years and a street parade will take place in Dubbo on Saturday, August 12 from 11am from the Dubbo RSL Club.
The Rally commences on Sunday, August 13 with the cars being flagged off from the Tourist Information Centre at around 8am after being served breakfast by the Lions Club Dubbo.
Track boss Terry Stewart, former CEO for Cystic Fibrosis Australia, said there would be 73 people participating in the rally with their cars and bringing their custom to Dubbo.
"This is the third time we've started from Dubbo. We started in 2006, then again in 2016. We sort of love the place," Mr Stewart told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Stewart has been instrumental in developing the CF Data Registry, which aims to gather data from everyone with CF in Australia to improve clinical outcomes, direct research, enable clinical trials and highlight areas for advocacy.
It was through his work with CF Australia that Mr Stewart became involved with the Great Escape Oz - and the 2023 tour will be his last.
"I don't have any family or close friends with CF, it's now just in my soul and I'm determined to help people who have it, particularly families when a newborn [with CF] is announced. It rattles around the family, there's blame, there's sadness, that's where we've got to give those parents hope," Mr Stewart said.
Now in his seventies, he is handing the baton over to another car enthusiast to run the event after 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I love the rush, I love these people who go on it. They are fun people. We call them relatives now because that's what they are," he said.
"Over the 20 years we've probably had around in excess of 500 people come on the rally. Some come on for a year, some come for 20 years. They come and go, depending on what's happening in their life. It's all added to the wonderful community that's been resurrected from this event."
Mr Stewart estimated over the past 20 years the rally would have raised over $6 million for cystic fibrosis research.
The street parade will make "a lot of smoke and noise" down Macquarie and Darling Streets. There will be donation buckets for CF. People can donate to a particular car online at www.thegreatescapeoz.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.