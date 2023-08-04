Round 14
Saturday, August 5
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 12pm)
LITHGOW: 1 Dylan Dukes, 2 Tallan Egan, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Kyle Willmott, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 TBC, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Lachlan Large, 9 Tom Large, 10 Kevin Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Ryan Jervis, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coaches: Kyle Willmott and Jack Sullivan.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Haydn Edwards, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nicholas TIlburg, 7 Blake Lawson, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 McCoy White, 12 Riley Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Tom Lemmich, 15 TBC, 16 Tiaho Hamahona-Taiaroa, 17 Braydon Burgess. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
Sunday, August 6
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Henry Oates, 3 David Howard, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Jak Colgate, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Cooper Neilsen, 8 Luke Single, 9 Cameron Dennis, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Leigh Monaghan, 12 Caleb Wardman, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Jordan Boney, 15 Haze Reweti, 16 Cooper Akroyd, 17 Lewis Bird. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 Jayden Brown, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Cody Godden, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 David West, 16 Nicholas Bligh, 17 Tom Lawson, 18 Bradley Hibberd. Coach: Clay Priest.
Pioneer Oval, Parkes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Jacob Smede, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Ryan Goodsell, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapaplangi, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 TBC, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 Toby Denyer, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
MACQUARIE: 1 EJ Fernando, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Alex Ronayne, 5 CJ Ralph, 6 Blake Merritt, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Maclay Ryan, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Jarrod Michael, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Luke Michael, 15 Johnny Mafiti, 16 David Sulter, 17 Shaq Gordon. Captain-coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh.
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
DUBBO CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Receli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Harry Ritchie, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Tom Stimpson, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jamyn Cleary, 17 Troyden Dixon. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
FORBES: 1 Jordan Hartwig, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Ray Towney, 4 Richard Fui, 5 Jake Roberts, 6 Tom Caldwell, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Aaron Wykamp, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Pio Seci, 13 Mick Coady; Bench: 14 Nikola Sovatabua, 15 Bailey Davis, 16 Traie Merritt, 17 Zeke Hartwig, 18 Matty Duke, 19 Harry Scott. Coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews.
READ ALSO:
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harrison Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Nathan Potts, 19 Jye Barrow, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Matthew Boss; Bench: 14 Jarrod Morgan, 16 Adam Hart, 17 Harry Houghton, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth. Coach: Shane Rodney.
ORANGE CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Corey Walker, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Oli Maunder, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Jack Dean, 7 Mitch Evers, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Flynn Packham, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Ethan Kennedy, 12 Adam Stanford, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Will Warner, 15 Ed Morrish, 16 Mitchell Leonard, 17 Angus Thompson. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
Kennard Park, Wellington
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 11:30am)
COWBOYS: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Ben Cook, 3 Cooper Taylor, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Jacob Wilson, 10 Jacob Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Daniel Pracy; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 Nat Lindsay, 19 TBC, 21 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
TIGERS: 1 Fletcher Hunt, 2 Ash Widders, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Cale Dunn, 12 Con Mika, 13 Corey Cox; Bench: 14 Jak Jeffrey, 15 Rory Quarmby, 16 Jackson Cox, 17 Cameron Bourke. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.