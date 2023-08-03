Daily Liberal
What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:15pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update

Smokescreen Season

Film Noir in Black and White

James Cagney, Virginia Mayo, Edmund Obrien, Margaret Wycherly and Steve Cochran star in White Heat (1949), directeed by Raoul Walsh. Western Plains Cultural Centre, Saturday, August 5, 4pm. Tickets $10pp at 123tix, which includes a complimentary standard drink at the Establishment Bar Dubbo following the film.

