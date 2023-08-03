Want to find out what has been happening at Club Millthorpe over the next 12 months and what is in store for the future? The club has come a long way in the last year and would like to thank the community for its support. Club Millthorpe will be holding its annual general meeting on Saturday, August 19 from 10am. There will be elections for the new board and information on what can be expected in 2023-24. Only current members are eligible to vote - please ensure your membership is up to date.