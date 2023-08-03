Swap Meet: The Cudal-Cargo and District Lions Club will be holding the annual swap meet on Saturday 5th August at the Cudal Showground. Stall holders will be able to camp overnight on Friday or set up from 6am Saturday morning. Breakfast of egg and bacon rolls, steak or sausage sandwiches will be available from 7am. Stall sites will be $10 each and camping will be $5 for the night. Canowindra swap meet will be on Sunday 6 so sellers and buyers will be able to do two meets on the same weekend.

