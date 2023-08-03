The Wellington Redbacks' quest for another Oilplus Cup will take them to Coonabarabran this weekend with grand final hosting rights on the line.
Fresh off finishing second in the regular season, the Redbacks will hit the road on Saturday to head across to Coonabarabran where the undefeated Kookaburras will be waiting.
The winner of Saturday's match will host the grand final and for Wellington captain-coach Kieran Brien it's their main goal.
"Hopefully we can host so that's the goal," he said.
"It's always a tough game over there, travelling over a couple of hours then trying to get the win."
Wellington will come into the match in strong form after defeating Canowindra 76-5 in their last game, a win which was the Redbacks' fifth consecutive win.
Both the Redbacks and Cowboys have qualified for the finals with the latter still having two matches remaining.
In a tight community, Brien admitted the excitement around town starts to turn up a notch around finals time.
"You just see the whole town rally," he said.
"A lot more people pay attention this time of year, everyone starts talking about footy a lot more.
"They really get behind you, it's a good supporting base here. We get some of the blokes from the league come down as well to cheer us on."
READ ALSO:
Wellington's 14 matches this season have produced 10 wins, three losses and one draw coming against Geurie.
But in Brien's mind, Coonabarabran has been the best side this season, a strong recovery after losing last year's grand final against Molong.
In a gruelling home and away season, Wellington are primed for a ambush on Saturday and Brien knows the going to be a tough ask.
"Coona is by far out in front, it's them and daylight," he said.
"Without being a bit arrogant we are probably the next best side even though Coolah knocked us off but we only had 15 that time.
"The rest are all sort of bunched together, everyone is sort of beating everyone.
"In semi-final footy, you never really know what's going to happen but I think everyone would have us and Coona in the grand final."
Meanwhile, the Coolah Kangaroos will host Molong in the minor semi-final also to be played on Saturday.
Saturday's match will begin at 2pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.