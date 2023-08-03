Daily Liberal
Wellington Redbacks will face Coonabarabran Kookaburras in the Oilsplus Cup

August 3 2023 - 2:00pm
The Wellington Redbacks' quest for another Oilplus Cup will take them to Coonabarabran this weekend with grand final hosting rights on the line.

