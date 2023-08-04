When it comes time to enter the workforce many young people growing up in regional areas think the best opportunities can be found elsewhere.
But employers in the Walgett area, where the youth unemployment rate is highest in the state, are hoping to show local students there are pathways to a good career closer to home.
"That's so important because so many of our students want to stay and live on country," Rachael Shearer, head teacher careers at the NSW Department of Education, said.
"They want to train and work where they are so it's so important they have a chance to make those connections - and that's what the Educational Pathways Program is all about.
"We know how powerful it is even for students to have those one off conversations."
On Tuesday, 200 high school students from Collarenebri, Goodooga, Lightning Ridge and Walgett attended the Department of Education's Educational Pathways Program (EPP) Careers on Country expo at the Walgett Showground.
The expo focused on young people finding work experience in their communities, with nearly 40 employers in attendance including the local council, the Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service, the Defence Force, PCYC, Royal Flying Doctor Service and NSW Police.
Ms Shearer said all students were encouraged to engage with and have active conversations with the exhibitors.
"Every student prepared a set of questions to ask every exhibitor," Ms Shearer said.
"And every time they had an engaging conversation their name went into a hat to win some wonderful journals and books and things. So the more questions and more engaging conversations they had, they could do that."
On the day, attendees were also able to get hands-on with some of the interactive stands and do screen printing, decorate cupcakes, make frappes and use tools to build frames.
Students also heard from Kylie Captain, a Gamilaroi author and motivational speaker from inner-Sydney, who spoke about her own schooling experiences.
"In her address Kylie Captain said she thought she could only get to Year 10, and now she's a published author, and it was all because of those conversations she had with people," Ms Shearer said.
In the Walgett area, youth unemployment is higher than anywhere else in the state with 20 to 30 per cent of 16 to 24 year olds not engaged in education or employment.
"It's absolutely essential that we continue to help students build connections with employers and keep them going," Ms Shearer said.
"We're bringing careers education to students from Year 7 now, not just the old way where it used to be only Year 10. It lets students start having those conversations with their families and brings all of those people into the conversation which is so important.
"It's about planting that seed early and connecting it to their education."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
