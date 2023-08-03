Three rugby league icons will spread important messages about mental health next month at the Macquarie Inn.
The pub will host a Sportsman's Lunch on September 1 with Mark Geyer, Spud (Mark) Carroll and Josh Reynolds to be special guests.
The trio will share stories from their respective careers while Carroll and Reynolds will be in town the night before to run a special competition.
Venue Manager/Licensee Taylor Hind admitted all of the staff are excited to host the first of event of its kind at the premise.
"It's the first time we've ever held a sportsman's lunch," she said.
"We would like to make it an annual event and bring sport stars here.
"It's going to run in conjunction with the night before which is the pass the footy comp.
A footy passing competition will be held on August 31 for people 12 and over but that isn't all.
Hind confirmed the competition will be enticing for a number of clubs with strong prizes on offer.
"We are giving back the the community by offering $1000 to three different sporting clubs," she said.
"We could have 100 competitors come for it but they have to be part of a club, it doesn't have to be a rugby club.
"It can be cricket, netball, soccer or anything. Teams of three enter and we have three age categories.
"We've got under 12s, under 16 to 18 and opens, the winning team from each category gets $1000 to their club."
Saturday's lunch event will be capped at 120 people and all the proceeds will go the Black Dog Institute Mullets For Mental Health.
Beginning at 12:30pm, Hind explained what exactly people can expect.
"They will come in, everyone gets a buffet lunch and there is a three-hour drinks package," she said.
"The boys will tell stories about their lives on and off the field, which no doubt some of that will cover mental health as well as a few funny stories as well.
"We've got some memorabilia to auction off as well and that's where the money will be going to the Black Dog Institute."
Tickets for the event can be found via OzTix or by calling the Macquarie Inn directly.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
