Show day is about to get a whole lot busier for Katie Powell who has been sashed as Narromine's young woman for 2023.
The 23-year-old teaching student has been volunteering with the Narromine Agricultural Show Society since she was twelve and now she looks forward to extra responsibilities as an ambassador for the show.
"I feel really lucky to have been part of the show from a young age," she said.
"I started as a steward in the flower section and from there I've grown into finding my own passion so I'm currently a steward in the chook pavilion, with the poultry - I love that so much."
Ms Powell said she wanted to enter this year's young woman competition as she felt it was "the right time".
"I feel like I'm at an age now where I can reflect back on my time in Narromine and I want to be an advocate for the show society and for Narromine, I just thought it would be the perfect year," she said.
The young woman competition encourages awareness of issues faced by women in rural NSW. Contestants are judged on personality, confidence, ambition and life goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge, presentation and speech.
Ms Powell said participating in the competition was a "rewarding" experience.
"Being able to connect with like-minded young women from our community was such an amazing experience," she said.
"I got to know so many people and hear about so many personal issues that are going on. Everyone brought different experiences to the table so being able to be in that environment was so amazing."
She is looking forward to representing Narromine in the NSW Young Woman Competition zone finals in February next year, which will be held in Narromine.
"That's super exciting, I get to represent my community in my community," Ms Powell said.
"There's such a sense of home here and a sense of belonging - everyone's got my back. People are so supportive, it's such a homely environment that I treasured growing up in."
Although she is currently living in Albury where she studies at Charles Sturt University, Ms Powell said she looks forward to moving back to Narromine and sharing her love of creative and performing arts with local students.
"It's beautiful here, but it's not home," she said.
"I want to bring some creative and performing arts back to Narromine and create pathways for kids to experience that more easily, especially the kids who don't get to do that, I feel really fortunate that I have."
It was seeing the difference her mother made in the lives of local students that made Ms Powell decide to study teaching.
"I look back at my time in school and I think I had so many amazing teachers who influenced me and inspired me to be who I was and to reach out into things I wanted to do," she said.
"I just think teaching would be an amazing opportunity to inspire students to follow their dreams just like my teachers did. And I have also seen the change my mum, who's a teacher, makes.
"I see how hard teachers work and how much difference they make."
The Narromine Agricultural Show will be held on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September, 2. Tickets and information can be found on the show society's website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
