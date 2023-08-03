It's back-against-the-wall time for the Dubbo Rhinos and they wouldn't have it any other way.
The Rhinos will take two New Holland Cup sides across to Narromine on Sunday for the competition's minor semi-finals as the toughest part of the season begins.
For Doug Sandry's first grade side, they will take on the Gorillas at Cale Oval and it's a match co-captain Dale Smith couldn't be more excited for.
"Coming off that loss it was pretty disappointing but we are keen to rip in again," he said.
"You never know when it's going to be your last week now so we want to put our best foot forward."
Finishing fourth after the regular season, the Rhinos' year to date has been up and down but over the past month they have shown glimpses of being a dangerous side in the finals.
Other than a heavy loss against Mudgee, Dubbo has defeated CSU Bathurst and pushed Parkes right to the end.
But going to Cale Oval is never easy.
In his first season with the Rhinos, Dylan Hill has made a massive impact and he will need to be at his best this weekend should the Dubbo-based side advance.
Fortunately, the Rhinos were able to put their feet up last week due to having a bye but now with their season on the line, Hill is confident the group will have what it takes to keep things going.
"Like Dale said, we had a bit of momentum we won against CSU and had a tight one against Parkes," he said.
"We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in that one but now we are refreshed and ready to go."
Regardless of their form heading into Sunday, Hill knows you have to be in it to win it.
"Anyone can win finals matches," he said.
"You've just got to be there and show up on the day, as long as you rock up with the right mindset you can win."
To make the grand final, the Rhinos would have to defeat Narromine and either Mudgee or Parkes away from home.
It's a challenging task awaiting the Rhinos but Hill isn't too concerned.
"I think sometimes that isn't a bad mindset to have," he said.
"You are playing do-or-die footy every week and I believe that's where we hit our straps."
The club's second grade side will also be in Narromine to take on Parkes in what is a knockout final as well.
Kick-off is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
