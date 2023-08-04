Don't wait until you have a serious problem to contact a lactation consultant.
That's the advice Dubbo's Debbie Dixon has for mothers.
The Australian Breasfeeding Association celebrated World Breastfeeding Week last week with the message 'Enabling breastfeeding - making a difference for working parents'. The goal is to emphasise the need for greater breastfeeding support across all workplaces around the world.
Ms Dixon has been an international board certified lactation consultant since 2012. She travels up to 300 kilometres to see clients in need of help.
"Getting help really early is the key thing to help mothers feel they're on the right track, to ensure early success or what they consider if successful breastfeeding, what's working for her so she feels in control," she said.
"[People] think lactation consultants are only there for problems, but I've got mums who ring and say, 'look, I think everything's okay but what do you think? Is there anything I can do to make this better or easier?' And we can provide options to them and suggest things they might like to try."
Ms Dixon, who has been working as a IBCLC since 2012, said it wasn't unusual for her to get messages or emails in the middle of the night when mothers had problems.
World Breastfeed Week is a time that stirs up mixed feelings for Caroline Maxwell.
Ms Maxwell is an international board certified lactation consultant from the central west who runs Mumma Be.
"A little bit of me is really happy that there's such a thing as World Breastfeeding Week. I think it's fantastic to bring awareness to breastfeeding and the plight of breastfeeding women. A little bit of me is pretty disappointed that we actually need to have such a thing," she said.
"It's a normal, physiological process and people should be supported well to do it. It should just be like learning to walk, we all do it. It should be knowledge that everyone caring for babies has."
The Dubbo lactation consultant describes herself as a superhero. Her special ability is to take a mum who's feeling dejected and like they're failing and reassure them they're amazing.
"I can walk into a client and they feel completely dejected, they feel like they're failing and honestly, having children is the one job you actually want to nail it but there's no KPIs no one is measuring whether you're actually nailing it or not," Ms Maxwell said.
"You think, 'I've got to be the best at this'. But what is the best? There's no goal post. It's awful right? And then I can walk in and say to them 'I am officially measuring your KPIs and you're awesome'.
"I can show them things that might make life easier and say to them, you know what, that actually doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, you're doing really well.
"It's a very rewarding job to be able to take someone from feeling overwhelmed and desperate to feeling hopeful. It's a great privilege."
For Ms Dixon, most commonly she's hearing from mothers who are concerned about their supply, worried about what is normal or experiencing pain.
"They've often had conflicting opinions from everybody, even health professionals. Even different midwives give different advice, which might be correct but confuses the mum at a vulnerable time," she said.
Ms Maxwell said it was "culturally sad" the way mothers doubt their body's abilities.
"We all kind of go into having babies expecting that we're going to have a baby in our body, we'll grow the baby and birth the baby and somehow we'll have whatever assistance we need. But then there's this massive doubt women hold for themselves to actually be able to breastfeed their baby. They never doubted they'd be able to grow one that had eyebrows and eyelashes and fingers and toes but the fact that they really doubt their body and their own ability to nourish their baby is sad," she said.
Fair Work Australia encourages employers to support their breastfeeding employees by making sure they have suitable facilities available, including a private space for breastfeeding and a fridge for storing expressed milk.
It says employees should also be given appropriate breaks to breastfeed or express.
"Many women will chose to pump and express milk at work and in Australia it's recommended that it's in a clean, private space, not a toilet or in your car," Ms Maxwell said.
"No one has to eat in a toilet why should we prepare our child's food in a toilet? I think it's fair to say we could do with a clean space. We're preparing somebody's meal.
"Historically as women we just get on with it. But if we take good care of women they're probably going to be loyal and they'll keep working and they'll do the jobs and get them done."
Ms Maxwell said having children could leave women spread "a little thin" but employers needed to understand mothers were amazing multi-taskers.
"We bring a whole other set of skills once we've had a baby, they can just look a little different," she said.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
