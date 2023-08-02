Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Western Plains Cultural Centre showcases nostalgia for Dubbo High School alumni

AH
By Allison Hore
August 2 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For old students of Dubbo High School, stepping into the 1950s classroom display at the Western Plains Cultural Centre is like stepping back in time to their youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.