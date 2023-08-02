For old students of Dubbo High School, stepping into the 1950s classroom display at the Western Plains Cultural Centre is like stepping back in time to their youth.
Dubbo businessman Nino Patriarca was among the visitors to the centre on Wednesday, August 12, for an open day held in celebration of NSW Education Week.
He said visiting the classroom and seeing the memorabilia inside brought back memories from his time at Dubbo High School between 1960 and 1962.
"When I left here the principal was Mr Edwards and the deputy principal was Mr Gleeson. It was a great school, I have happy memories," he said.
At the open day, the community were invited to explore the 1950s classroom, have a free lesson on using an ink-dip pen and play 1950s games including skittles, kingpin, elastics, snakes and ladders and skipping ropes.
"The 1950s classroom is a unique asset of the Western Plains Cultural Centre and takes students back in time to see what a classroom was like before technology became part of the learning experience," Dubbo Regional Council education officer Rebecca Walker said.
"This year's NSW Education Week is celebrating 175 years of public education and what better way to celebrate that than in the old Dubbo High School site and stepping back in time with a lesson in the 1950s classroom."
Joy Roberts - who studied at the school between 1946 and 1950 - said she was impressed by the accuracy of the display.
"I sat in this classroom in the '40s, it brought back memories, they've done a very good job," she said.
"The prefects and the captains used to do the assembly and we all had to get up and say 'I serve my God and King' in those days, every morning. That was the earlier king, of course."
Ms Walker said it was fantastic to see so many former students stopping by to reminisce about their school days.
"It's very much about the nostalgia, even if they didn't necessarily go to school here, because this is a recreation of a similar type of environment that people would have been in, it's very much like stepping back in time," she said.
She said the young visitors also enjoy the exhibit and seeing what school was like back in their grandparents' day.
"A lot of the differences are centred around technology but also the expectations," said Ms Walker.
"We still have class rules today, of course, but things like making sure you wash your hands before class and having hand inspections, your uniform and hair being inspected every day, that you were writing in a certain way and standing up and singing 'God save the queen'."
"Even sitting in the seats - the old, hard lift up style seats - is very exciting for them as well."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
