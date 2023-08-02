A writers' festival for writers will attract visitors from all over the central west for the unique opportunity to have their manuscripts appraised by industry professionals.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Dubbo Writers' Festival which is put together annually by Outback Writers Centre and will host special guest, Australian crime author, Candice Fox.
The weekend of events will offer skill-building, networking and practical activities for local writers wanting to hone their craft, receive feedback and appraise others' work.
Event organiser Val Clark, president of the Outback Writers Centre, said the festival brings great benefit to rural and regional writers.
"We connect local writers with publishers, editors and others well versed in the field of publishing, giving them opportunities to have a conversation with [industry professionals] and get comment on their work," said Ms Clark.
"The festival also helps writers build skills in different ways and to connect with other writers and build relationships."
Writers of various ages and skill levels are expected to attend, from 18 years up to retired writers, and from people who are just starting writing to published authors.
Ms Clark said while other writers' festivals were pitched at readers, this one was unique.
"What we're about is giving emerging writers in the regions opportunity to gain skills and connect them with industry professionals who can look at their work and tell them how to make it better and to help make their books pitch- and publish-ready," she told the Daily Liberal.
She described it as a "friendly event" during which visitors will have the chance to chat with industry professionals and "demystify this whole process of publishing".
The festival's Author Showcase provides an opportunity for rural and regional published authors to have a table at the official event launch to display and sell their books. This is part of the festival launch on Friday, September 8 at the Macquarie Regional Library in Dubbo, where Candice Fox will also be interviewed.
Ms Fox will also deliver two writing workshops during the festival, provide professional story consultations, and participate in a submission-readiness panel along with industry professionals Linda Nix from Lacuna Publishing and Rochelle Fernandez from the Alex Adsett Literary Agency.
Dubbo Writers' Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, September 8 to 10, and includes a mix of free and paid events. Information and tickets are available at www.123tix.com.au/events/outbackwriters
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
