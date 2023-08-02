Daily Liberal
What's on

Dubbo Writers' Festival 2023 to host crime novelist Candice Fox

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:00pm
A writers' festival for writers will attract visitors from all over the central west for the unique opportunity to have their manuscripts appraised by industry professionals.

