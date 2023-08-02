Five students from across the state have been awarded a NSW Farmers tertiary scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.
Annabelle Shannon, Tiarna Burke, Megan Seis, Sam Johnston and Amelia Whynman have each received $4,000 to assist with their studies.
Growing up on a mixed farm, Tiona, Coonabarabran, Annabelle Shannon has been an advocate for rural education.
She received the Paul Lockyer Memorial scholarship and has almost completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Sydney University.
"I plan to continue my education and go on to do an honours, masters or PhD in history," she said.
Tiarna Burke, Mayfield, Jerilderie, received the Alan Champan Memorial Scholarship and has a passion for regional healthcare.
Tiarna plans to return to her community after completing a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy.
"The scholarship will assist me in paying for my placement costs," she said.
Growing up on the land in Dunedoo, Megan Seis developed an interest in animal production.
Megan studies a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at Charles Sturt University and received the John White Memorial scholarship.
"It will allow me to explore some placements in further afield areas of NSW and Australia," she said.
Sam Johnston, Surround, Forbes, received the Graham Blatch Memorial Goobang scholarship.
Sam purchased his first property in 2020 and said it will allow him to continue his studies in Property Value while working on the farm.
Amelia Whyman, Bega, received the E.L O'Brien scholarship and studies Bachelor of Animal Science.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.