WeedSmart Week kicks off in Central West

By Elka Devney
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:26am
More than 200 delegates from across Australia attended the WeedSmart Week forum in Dubbo to hear first-hand about innovative and practical weed solutions.

