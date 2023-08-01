Daily Liberal
Mayoral Memo | Everyone has an opinion on water fluoridation

By Mathew Dickerson
August 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson. File picture
In New South Wales, an impressive 96 per cent of residents have access to fluoridated drinking water. While I am personally at ease with consuming fluoridated water, as an elected representative, my primary responsibility is to represent the views of our community. I recognise and respect the community's right to voice opinions on water fluoridation.

Local News

