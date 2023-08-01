Daily Liberal
West Dubbo residents welcome council's rehab site re-offer

By Allison Hore
Spears Drive residents are calling on the health minister to "seize the opportunity" presented by Dubbo council offering two alternative rehab centre sites for consideration.

