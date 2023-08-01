West Dubbo residents welcome council's rehab site re-offer

Spears Drive residents are calling on the health minister to "seize the opportunity" presented by Dubbo council offering two alternative rehab centre sites for consideration.
The Rosewood Grove Action Group - which formed in response to a site on Spears Drive being selected for a long-awaited Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre - applauded the Dubbo Regional Council's move to put two more sites back on the table.
"The rehab centre project should be a huge positive for our community," action group spokesperson Rebecca Davey said.
"This renewed offer by council heralds an opportunity for the state government to put aside entrenched positions and make a smart decision.
"We call on [NSW Health minister Ryan Park] to seize this opportunity and not wreck an entire project that is not only desperately needed but has been years in the making."
At last week's council meeting, councillors resolved for the CEO to assist the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) and NSW Health in assessing sites on North Bunglegumbie Road and at Green Grove for the suitability of a rehab centre.
The WNSWLHD will be requested to provide a public response to both sites and then council will decide whether land will be provided.
The site at North Bunglegumbie Road was originally the health district's preferred site for the centre, however, council controversially withdrew it in 2018 for future residential development.
In a letter to council, Health Minister Ryan Park said the Bunglegumbie site could be considered if council put it back on the table. However, Mr Park said because it had been withdrawn, "consideration for other locations proceeded".
Although the Rosewood Grove Action Group applauded council's move to offer the two sites, they said they were "frustrated" by council's own conclusion that the sites were unsuitable.
"We are very heartened council has again now started the process of offering the land," Ms Davey said.
"We are however frustrated to hear councillors suggest that a delay of 18 months and a cost overrun render the site unsuitable. This is said in circumstances where council's withdrawal of land has caused the delay and where the value of the council land is at least equal to the supposed cost overrun.
"It's a bit disingenuous to create delay and more cost and then rely on it to support your position."
According to council, NSW Health will only accept a parcel of land that is within 10 to 15 minutes of Dubbo Hospital and would allow for the centre to be open by 2025.
Council says subdivision of land would take up to 85 weeks to be ready and would cost almost $170,000. An additional $1.7 million would also be needed to connect the North Bunglegumbie Road site to water and sewer services.
But the Rosewood Grove Action Group have doubled down on their vow to block work at Spears Drive, which would also potentially lead to delays.
"We have made it very clear we will be vigorously fighting this inappropriate centre in our quiet residential street," Ms Davey said.
"We have funding to retain an expert and will also be legally represented. If there are grounds to go to the land and environment court we will go there.
"There are simply too many alternatives and too many complex social issues to make the development suitable for the character of our neighbourhood."
The group are now calling upon minister Park to find one of the sites suitable.
"Initial assessments ... found it was suitable; indeed it was the preferred site," Ms Davey said.
"If council provided the land it would represent a cost saving to the state, which indeed was the very basis on which the state committed to funding the rehab."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
