Central West Rugby juniors got the chance to impress a pair of NSW Waratahs this week during a visit to Dubbo.
Waratahs forwards Ned Hanigan and Zane Marolt made the trip to Dubbo on Monday joining junior training before visiting the regional Primary School 7s finals at Victoria Park.
A Coonamble junior, Hanigan has been a frequent visitor to the Central West and admitted he himself had been in the shoes of the school kids.
"I can remember running around here the same as what these young blokes are," he said.
"It's a bit nostalgic really because I can remember running around on No.3 Oval for sure.
"A few fond memories but like Zane said it's awesome to see young kids enjoying their footy.
"It's nice that the Waratahs have given us the opportunity to come out and be part of it."
The duo were watching on as sides from Orange, Dubbo and Bathurst took part in the day, competing to be the best side in the zone.
While he might not be from the area, Marolt had been impressed with the talent on display for such young players.
"It's been a good day, there are a couple of schools out here and it's good to see some young fellas keen to rip in," he said.
Hanigan has been in and around Eddie Jones' Wallabies squads in 2023 and still vying for a spot at the upcoming World Cup.
But for now, he is happy giving back to bush footy.
"This is where it all starts at the grassroots level," he said.
"We are trying to do more of it, we have our colours and might recognise us so it's bloody good to be out here."
Marolt is set to debut for the Waratahs but the towering lock hasn't wasted any time getting used to travelling around NSW to help grow the game.
"The 'Tahs have given us the opportunity to come out here and touch base with a lot of kids who probably don't get as much exposure," he said.
Marolt and Hanigan were also on hand in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Dubbo Rugby Hub to help with the Fit for Life program, an initiative targeted at at-risk students.
Dubbo was one of five locations chosen by Rugby NSW to host Waratahs players this week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
