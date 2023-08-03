Priceless position with options galore

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday August 4: 10 Werrigal Street, Wongarbon:
Get set to discover your family's dream lifestyle with this exquisite acreage property. Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Wongarbon, just 19 kilometres from the vibrant CBD of Dubbo, this property is set on a generous two and a half acre block. Built in 2005, listing agent Jim Kelly said the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of space, serenity and modern amenities. "This lifestyle property offers an unparalleled level of convenience.
"The open plan kitchen, living and dining area boasts a wood heater, ceiling fans, reverse cycle split system and stunning pitched ceilings, ensuring a comfortable and inviting atmosphere all year round," he said. "The modern kitchen comes complete with stove and wall oven, dishwasher, and island bench with breakfast bar."
Throughout the freshly painted home, you'll find durable and stylish vinyl laminate flooring and a zoned ducted reverse cycle system. An office is located off the back verandah along with with a reverse cycle split system providing the perfect space for work or study. Additionally, security cameras located around the property ensure peace of mind.
Outside the home, Jim said the features continued. "You'll find a decked front verandah along with a large, fully enclosed decked back verandah with aluminium mesh screens and ceiling fans," he said. "Both of which are perfect for enjoying the peaceful surrounds and sunny disposition."
In addition, the property provides a four-bay car port next to the house that is fit out with power and lighting, four rainwater tanks with a total of approximately 75,000L capacity, town water supply and a septic system. The property is fully fenced with a fully enclosed backyard, two fenced paddocks and a chook yard, along with a veggie garden and fruit trees for the green thumb of the home.
The spectacular six-bay shed and abundance of land offers a rare opportunity for business owners who are seeking the benefits of space, storage and functionality to run their business from. There is also the bonus of a one bedroom studio with its own shower, toilet, kitchenette and reverse cycle split system. The well fit out shed also offers a "his and hers" toilet block, rumpus area, bar with timber top, workbenches, loft storage, an 8kw solar system with 10kw inverter, shelving throughout, remote keys for roller doors, and three-phase power on the block.
