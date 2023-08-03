Priceless position with options galore

The spectacular six-bay shed and abundance of land offers a rare opportunity for business owners who are seeking the benefits of space, storage and functionality to run their business from. There is also the bonus of a one bedroom studio with its own shower, toilet, kitchenette and reverse cycle split system. The well fit out shed also offers a "his and hers" toilet block, rumpus area, bar with timber top, workbenches, loft storage, an 8kw solar system with 10kw inverter, shelving throughout, remote keys for roller doors, and three-phase power on the block.