Dubbo region drivers paid almost $115,000 in mobile speed camera fines in the 2022-2023 financial year.
The most prolific road was Wingewarra Street where 265 fines were issued throughout the year, totalling $44,104.
The most expensive mobile speed camera spot was Whylandra Street where drivers forked out $44,542 from 201 fines.
Interestingly, the city's most expensive road didn't clock any fines this year, leading the Liberal to believe the mobile speed cameras are no longer using this spot.
That road was Cobbora Dunedoo Road, where a whopping 608 fines were issued during the 2021-2022 financial year, totalling $105,181 - almost the entire tally of other roads this year.
Also in the 2022-2023 year, 49 fines were issued to drivers on Macquarie Street, which cost them a combined sum of $11,455.
Over on the Mitchell Highway, $5,913 in fines revenue was raised from 17 separate fines.
Another highway, the Newall, raised $4,617 from 15 fines.
On Dubbo Street at Coonamble there were 12 fines worth $1,870.
A decision by NSW Premier Chris Minns was made back in April 2023 which made it mandatory for all mobile speed camera vehicles in the state to be equipped to carry portable warning signs. This was a reversal of the Perrottet government's decision to remove the signs back in 2020.
Warning signs must now be displayed during enforcement, including a retractable rooftop sign, two portable signs placed on approach to every mobile speed camera vehicle and one after.
"I would rather people slow down in the first place than receive a fine in the mail two weeks after they committed the offence," Premier Chris Minns said at the time.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
