Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Which Dubbo roads had the most mobile speed camera fines

Sarah Falson
Riley Krause
By Sarah Falson, and Riley Krause
August 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo region drivers paid almost $115,000 in mobile speed camera fines in the 2022-2023 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.