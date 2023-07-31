Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Woodbridge Cup: Manildra Rhinos beat Canowindra Tigers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the clock ran down at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday (July 30), Manildra Rhinos and Canowindra Tigers looked set to finish their league tag clash at 12 points apiece.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.