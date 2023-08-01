In a bid to make a positive impact on the community and support two meaningful charities, Darren Semmler, is gearing up to take on the formidable challenge of walking the historic Kokoda Track.
This adventure not only serves as a personal milestone for the GJ Gardner Homes Dubbo owner, but also aims to raise $120,000 for Legacy and Mates in Construction, two organisations close to his heart.
"Mates in Construction is a charity really close to my heart as we have sadly lost a few people right here in Dubbo, and teamwork and mateship is a huge part of GJ Gardner which really aligns us with Legacy," he said.
The idea for this ambitious fundraising endeavour was sparked during one of the franchise meetings of GJ Gardner Homes, where representatives from Legacy and Mates in Construction shared their inspiring stories of community outreach and support.
One young girl's testimony about the life-changing impact of Legacy's assistance left an indelible mark on everyone present.
"I've never done something like this before, it's a bit of the unknown but I've been training hard," he said.
The challenge of walking the Kokoda Track is not to be taken lightly, as it presents a tough and gruelling journey through Papua New Guinea's rugged terrain.
However, Mr Semmler and his team have been rigorously preparing for this endeavour over the past three months, engaging in intense training to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared for the trek.
"We've been walking four to five kilometres daily, and on weekends, we tackle more demanding hikes in places like the Blue Mountains," he said.
"To simulate the conditions of the Kokoda Track, we've even incorporated stairs and hilly areas into our training routine. It's been a full-on experience, but we know it will be worth it in the end."
Mr Semmler will be joining a team of 16 staff covering seven GJ Gardner Homes franchisees across NSW and ACT to complete the hike and raise money for charity in the process.
The charitable efforts have already gained tremendous support, with the initial target of $100,000 already surpassed. As of the last update, the funds raised had reached an impressive $119,000, and the team continues to push towards their new goal of $120,000.
The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, with contributions pouring in from suppliers, friends, family, and even Mr Semmler's 84-year-old mother, who has been actively baking and selling cakes to support her son's cause.
"The generosity of the community has been incredible. It's heartwarming to see how people are coming together to support these charities. We are truly grateful for every contribution, big or small," he said.
With the departure date just around the corner, Mr Semmler and his team are feeling confident and ready to take on the challenge. Their journey begins with a flight to Brisbane, from where they will travel to Papua New Guinea to commence the Kokoda Track walk on Saturday, August 5.
"I'm pretty confident, but I don't know whether that's a good thing," he said jokingly.
As they head into the unknown, Mr Semmler's determination and the team's collective spirit remain steadfast, knowing that their efforts will make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
