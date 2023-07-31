It was fantastic to attend the official opening of the Centre for Rural Education, Simulation and Training (C.R.E.S.T) Centre at Wellington Hospital last week.
The simulation centre is a flexible teaching space which includes simulators, mannequins, task-part trainers, computers/software, virtual reality headsets, recording and playback facilities, and real clinical equipment, in an environment replicating rural emergency departments, wards and residential aged care facilities.
Go to the link for a sneak peek inside: https://youtu.be/4RgdvNZrG60
***
Since its inception in 2019, Project Walwaay, alongside PCYC, the Aboriginal Youth Team and NSW Police Force's Youth Command, has been delivering programs to engage with youth in the community on a fun and rewarding level.
Parts of the program include Friday Fun nights at the PCYC, designated sporting programs, referral networks to help with education and employment opportunities and even cultural trips and experiences for children demonstrating ongoing participation and good behaviour.
I was pleased to see a renewed commitment to this program by those involved and would also like to extend an invitation to any businesses or community groups in Dubbo that would like to volunteer or be involved with such a great project.
If that sounds like you, please feel free to reach out and I'll put you in touch with the Project Walwaay team!
***
Local high school students can show off their creative talents in the Parliament of NSW's short film competition - Parli-Flicks.
Students are asked to submit a one-minute short film addressing this year's theme 'Should the voting age be lowered?'.
*The winning entry will receive a cash prize of $250, and all finalists will be invited to an awards night at Parliament House later in the year. Financial assistance for travel and accommodation will be provided to regional finalists to attend the awards night.
Applications close Friday 11 August, 2023. For eligibility and entry information, go to: https://education.parliament.nsw.gov.au/parli-flicks-short-film-award-2023
***
Don't forget to sign the petition and make your voice heard to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
This incredible program has been a lifeline for over one million eligible seniors in
regional NSW since 2020, providing them with $250 to cover essential transportation expenses. It helps them access important appointments and maintain their independence, while managing cost-of-living pressures.
But now, the future of this vital program hangs in the balance! We need your support to urge the NSW Labor Government to continue the Regional Seniors Travel Card. Every signature counts!
Sign the petition: www.savethetravelcard.com.au
***
I have a number of free boxes of COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, containing 10 tests each, available from my office. They have an expiry date of August 2023, so they are for immediate use!
Please feel free to call in and pick some up at 1/ 18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo, 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.