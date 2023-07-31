Wellington's Tyrone Peachey will be right in the mix of an NRL premiership over the next two seasons after re-signing with the Penrith Panthers.
Peachey signed a new deal with the Panthers late last week, a move which will see him stay at the foot of the Blue Mountains until at least the end of 2024.
Having played the majority of his 203-game career with the Panthers, Peachey confirmed it was an easy decision.
"I'm really excited to be remaining at the Panthers for another year," he said.
"The Panthers is home for me and my family. I was really happy to rejoin the club earlier this year, so to be staying here means a lot to me."
A former NSW Origin representative, Peachey's versatility has been vital for the Panthers this year with coach Ivan Cleary playing him at left centre for most of the season.
It's not just on the field where the Panthers are happy to have Peachey but off it as well.
"On behalf of all at Panthers, we're excited for Tyrone to remain at the club for another season," Panthers CEO Cameron said.
"Not only has Tyrone made a great contribution to the Panthers on the field this year, but he and his family have also made a wonderful impact since returning to the club."
Peachey and the Panthers are looking primed for a run at a possible third consecutive NRL title with five rounds still remaining until the finals begin.
Penrith are currently on top of the NRL ladder, equal on points with the Brisbane Broncos.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
