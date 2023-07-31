Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Wellington's Tyrone Peachey has re-signed with Penrith Panthers

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington junior Tyrone Peachey has re-signed with the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2024. Picture by Izhar Khan/Getty Images
Wellington junior Tyrone Peachey has re-signed with the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2024. Picture by Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Wellington's Tyrone Peachey will be right in the mix of an NRL premiership over the next two seasons after re-signing with the Penrith Panthers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.