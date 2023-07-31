RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 38-26
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "For 70 per cent of the game I thought we were on song. That second half, which has been letting us down over the last little while, was where we turned it on.
"The boys had their backs against the wall today. There were blokes who played a full game of reggies and were backing up for us.
"Lithgow are a quality side but I think it was after the half-time break where it was won and lost."
RESULT: Defeated by St Pat's 38-26
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "We had a lot of people out early in the week, and made a few changes, and we went out with the right idea but we didn't complete as many sets as we should have.
"Having me at six probably didn't help with that. Our defence probably let us down. There were parts of that game that were some of our worst football of the year and then there were parts where our attacking structure was at it's best. It was a bit of a mixed bag.
"I know they had a few out as well but having Noah [Griffiths] and Cam [Dennis] leading them around gives them a bit of experience."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 40-16
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "Feeling really pleased with the result. We were far from our best in the first half and to turn it around in the second half and play the footy we know we can play shows us what we can do when we put our minds on the job.
"Yeah feeling good boys are happy and seem to be enjoying there footy which is a promising sign, looking forward to the next few weeks leading up to the finals hopefully there's no injuries and we roll into the finals ready to go."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 40-16
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "We were looking forward to the challenge of playing Mudgee in Mudgee. We were up at half time 16-6 and the boys were really positive.
"Early in the second half we dropped the ball over the line which would've extended the lead and from that point the momentum totally swung and Mudgee being a quality team punished us for the next 30 minutes."
"We completed at less than 50 per cent which doesn't give you a chance to compete. That will be our focus in the coming weeks heading into the finals. Also tidying up few defensive areas as I feel they got a few soft tries."
"It was certainly a tale of two halves. First half we didn't have a bad player, second half the majority would look at their game and think they could've been better in certain areas I'm sure. I was really happy with the five players who backed up from either Under 18's or Reserve Grade and some played full games in both."
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 66-6
JAKE BETTS SAYS: It's probably our most complete performance all year. We've been putting together 60 or 70 minute games but this one was an 80 minute performance and that was the most pleasing part.
"We were completing high and then we were defending well as well. We didn't just complete high but we also did what we had to do with the ball as well."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
