Old Dubbo Gaol was painted red on Sunday for the city's first Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
While the number of dancers in Dubbo fell short of beating the Gold Coast, local radio personality Sharon Quill - who organised the event with co-host Camilla Ward - was pleased with the turnout.
Meanwhile, Rhino Lodge held a luncheon for Christmas in July, featuring musician Royden Donohue and a miniature horse show was held on Saturday at Dubbo Showground.
