The winter sporting codes are coming to the end of their respective seasons and we were kept busy over the weekend snapping photos at several matches.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was out and about on Saturday heading to No.1 Oval for the junior rugby between Dubbo Roos blue and red.
Then it was down to Nita McGrath courts for Trangie Fire's match against Fusion Fuze, a game which came down to one point in the end.
To finish off her Saturday, McIntyre headed back up to No.1 Oval for the Dubbo Roos and Cowra Blowes Cup clash.
On Sunday, the Central West Tennis Cup and Dubbo District Football Association were both places McIntyre ventured to.
