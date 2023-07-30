In sparkling weather last Saturday, the inaugural prelude fours event was conducted on the splendid greens at Club Dubbo.
26 teams (104 players) competed for the $5000 prize-money, with visiting teams coming from Condobolin, Parkes, Gulgong, Coonamble, Cobar, Molong, Orange country club, Moree and local sides from Macquarie, City and a good listing from West Dubbo.
After the preliminary four rounds, the top 4 teams progresses to the play-offs.
First semi-final feature Warren Towney team against Zac Miller, in 3 end thriller, Warren wining 4-3, the second semi-final, Natural's team won his last bowl.
This set up a classic final which had the large gallery on their edge of seats, standard of bowls in the final was high quality, it was huge win for the Warren Towney winning 5-3
The winners have secure a spot in the Inland Petroleum BCIB International Fours tournament in September.
Bowls' manager (Anthony Brown) express his thanks to all the visiting teams attending and the staff (Bar, Bistro & our greenkeepers) for their efforts in making the tournament a great success.
The official breakdown and list of winners are as follows:
1st - $2000 plus entry into BCIB event: Cooper Dart, Gavin Dart, Troy Brown, Warren Towney (West Dubbo)
2nd - $1000: Trevor Tink, Dave McMullen, Shaun Harper, Nathan Collis (Dubbo Macquarie)
3rd - $600: Noel Hodgen, Greg McEwan, Graham Miller, Zac Miller (Macquarie/West)
3rd - $600: Craig Biles, Rick See, Steve Ryan, Max Low (West Dubbo)
Round 3 Card- $400: Ben Sullivan. Tony Coady, Michael Schofield, John Schreiber (Macquarie)
Round 4 Card- $400: Daniel Faro, John Silk, Tracy Silk, Trevor Williams (West Dubbo)
