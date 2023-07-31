Cam and Shaz knew they'd be 'Running Up That Hill' to get to the 200 dancing Kates they'd hoped for at Dubbo's first Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
While the number of dancers in Dubbo fell short of beating the Gold Coast, local radio personality Sharon Quill - who organised the event with co-host Camilla Ward - was pleased with the turnout.
"I'm so proud of our Dubbo people coming together, it's just absolutely delightful to see everyone in red and supporting the cause," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Being inclusive was our vision, we wanted it to be absolutely right across the community - big, little, young, old, male, female, walking, not walking - whatever, just coming together and having some fun."
For the uninitiated, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever sees red-frocked dancers lining parks and streets around the world to recreate the iconic video clip to Kate Bush's 1978 hit 'Wuthering Heights'.
The yearly flash mob started in 2013 after an unofficial record attempt at the Brighton Fringe in the UK. In the years since, the event has grown, drawing an even bigger following after Bush's 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill' was featured in Netflix's Stranger Things.
This is the first year the event has been held in Dubbo and Ms Quill hopes it will become an annual affair.
"This is the start of something big," Ms Quill said.
"We definitely want to do something every year, raising funds for cancer, and this is a no-brainer. It's just so fun and so positive and so easy.
"We'll definitely be doing this every single year."
Leading the dance was Dr Mary Nushaj who works in the oncology unit at the Dubbo Hospital. She said when she heard about it she was happy to get involved and help raise money for a great cause, Samuel Johnson's charity Love Your Sister.
Love Your Sister recently announced a $1.2 million grant to Macquarie University allowing them to deliver a three-year precision medicine trial through the Oncology Department at Dubbo Hospital, with satellite hubs in Mudgee, Bourke, Brewarrina and Coonabarabran.
"I was keen because I love dancing, first of all, and also I enjoy community events that are active and fundraising - anything to do with cancer research is a good cause," Dr Nushaj said.
"I wasn't quite sure what to expect but I love the visual impact of the red - it's just so striking and everyone's really getting into it.
"It's a worldwide event and you feel that connection to other people doing the same thing."
Among the dancers were Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson getting into the spirit wearing a red tunic and red floral fascinator and member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders sporting a flowy red scarf.
"I'd like to give a special thank you to Cam and Shaz for making this happen today," Cr Dickerson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.