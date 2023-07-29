Daily Liberal
Stephen Jones' Sussu won at Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 29 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Sussu's last trip to Dubbo produced a lacklustre run, however, on Friday she stormed home wide to take out the XXXX Gold Cup Class 3 Handicap (1118m).

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

