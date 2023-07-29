Sussu's last trip to Dubbo produced a lacklustre run, however, on Friday she stormed home wide to take out the XXXX Gold Cup Class 3 Handicap (1118m).
The mare trained by Scone's Stephen Jones was back in Dubbo for another run just weeks after entering a Benchmark 74 as favourite, only to finish eighth after a poor start.
But on Friday, she made amends.
While Jones often prefers to send staff to places like Dubbo, he opted to make the trip out to the Central West and was understandably pleased with how his mare managed.
"She probably should've won last time she was here when she was favourite," he said.
"She had no luck and half missed the start but she had a clear run today.
"She tries and sticks her head out at the right time."
Hampton Cove ($41) jumped out the gates well as did Brogan's Creek, a previous winner at Dubbo.
Sussu ($4.20) sat two back from the lead for the majority of the race before creeping up on the outside as the field rounded on the straight.
From there, it was chaos.
The entire field opted to run wide along the outside rail, with the lead being a four-way battle at one point.
But jockey Nick Heywood stuck to his guns and brought Sussu as wide as he possibly could with the mare just kicking away late to take the win, the fourth of her young career.
Earlier in the day, the majority of races were decided towards the inside rail at the finish post but Jones admitted he just put faith in Heywood to get the job done.
"We didn't want to get caught up," he said.
"Nick rides well so if you leave it to him then I can't get the blame."
A short-priced favourite in her last visit to Dubbo, Sussu had a quick break and Jones confessed he always had one eye on returning.
"We looked around for the right race," he said.
"We gave her a freshen and I think she will get further, she flattens out alright.
"The plan was worked."
Elsewhere, Clayton Gallagher picked up two wins in the day riding both Midnight Dream and Feirme Prince to wins to continue his strong form in the region.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
