Shameful incident must lead to change

It didn't take long for the videos and messages to be sent to reporters here at the Daily Liberal last Sunday night.
Word spread quickly about an alleged fight breaking out in the crowd at Forbes' Spooner Oval during a match between the Magpies and Wellington Cowboys.
It went around so quickly we knew ahead of NSW Rugby League, who were unaware of the incident when we contacted them and one official demanded one of our reporters not show the video to anyone.
It mattered little. By Sunday night everyone was aware of it.
One player from another Group 11 club even said he was shocked by the speed at which the news and videos spread as it was all everyone was talking about when his match finished on Sunday afternoon.
The match at Forbes was abandoned due to the incident, which was one of the ugliest we've seen in Group 11 rugby league in many years.
The incident gained national attention, largely due to the presence of former NRL star Blake Ferguson in the Wellington side (he had nothing to do with the fight, he and the players on the field remained there throughout), and it was a horrible look for the game in our region.
Just yesterday NSW Rugby League announced the punishments. Five players charged, the biggest suspension being two years.
Group 11 also acted, fining Forbes and deducting the club of points in every grade due to poor ground management.
It was just earlier this week Magpies president Matt Jack admitted to the Daily Liberal it's basically impossible to stop outside alcohol getting into Spooner Oval as people can drive their cars in.
That's not a good look. None of this has been. It's an ugly stain on the game in our region that led to many people from inside and outside rugby league contacting us this week to state how disgusted they were by it.
Making it all worse is it's far from the first time this has happened in bush footy this year. It's not even the first time in the western area.
An off-field incident at Peak Hill earlier this year resulted in similar punishments and the club announced it was making its home ground alcohol-free for the rest of the season following that.
There's been numerous incidents in the Group 9 competition in the Riverina as well, with one man also handed a two-year ban after one fight.
Is making all footy grounds dry the answer? It shouldn't be. People should be allowed to sit on the grass or in the grandstand on a Saturday or Sunday arvo and enjoy a beer while cheering on their local team.
If the Forbes incident has taught us anything it's that for all the new roles and responsibilities NSW Rugby League is putting on clubs, responsible ground management isn't occurring. This needs to change.
It doesn't matter if you're a country footy ground or a Sydney nightclub, responsible service of alcohol matters. Removing people who turn up purely to cause trouble is also a must. Clubs can't just hope everything will stay calm until full-time and then everyone can leave the ground and it's no longer their problem.
I've been to other games this season, not at Forbes, where there's been abuse from the crowd and no action has been taken apart from a gentle warning. If things had gone a little further then, we could have had another incident like the Spooner Oval one.
NSW Rugby League trotted out the old line when asked about the Forbes incident, "the NSWRL has a zero-tolerance approach towards violent and/or abusive conduct towards players, officials and spectators.."
If it's that committed, we shouldn't be talking about what's happened at Forbes, Peak Hill and Wagga and no doubt there's been others around the state.
Things need to change before we're talking about something even worse happening at a bush footy match, which should be kind of event a local community can get right behind and enjoy.
Nick Guthrie
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.