Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Basin Plan deadline extension plan welcomed

By Mark Coulton
July 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton visiting the Copper City Men's Shed in Cobar. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton visiting the Copper City Men's Shed in Cobar. Picture supplied

Meet me at the Nyngan Ag Expo

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.