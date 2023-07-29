August 7 to 13 is Homelessness Week, a time to draw attention to the problem of homelessness and the solutions.
The theme of Homelessness Week, "It's time to end homelessness," is a reminder that it is within our power to achieve, if we band together.
We know the situation is dire. The persistent housing and homelessness crisis has escalated to an emergency. Rents and mortgages are rapidly increasing, and affordable homes are scarce.
The 2021 census found that 1 in 200 were homeless. These numbers keep rising.
Mission Australia's newest report A Safe Place to Call Home revealed a 26% increase in demand for our homelessness services over the past three years.
In a wealthy country like Australia, access to housing is a human right we should have no trouble guaranteeing.
Leading drivers of homelessness, including poverty, family violence, and the lack of affordable housing must be addressed.
Government, business, communities, and individuals all have a role.
Almost 1 million new social and affordable homes will be needed over the next 20 years.
Let's all do our part to call time on homelessness.
Megan Boshell
Area Manager - Central and Far West NSW
Mission Australia
Australians love the great outdoors. In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees.
Last year's ABC program, "Australia's favourite tree", highlighted the stunning array of trees and ecosystems that we can celebrate. Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them. Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation.
We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots. We, our climate, and our 1,700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing.
One hopes that Labor's much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature.
In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees. National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday July 30th. The website makes it easy to join a planting -- it's a fun way to work together to care for nature.
Amy Hiller
As most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high summer temperatures in Europe and the USA. Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whinging Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States.
However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month. Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C. Antarctic waters are 20C above average. Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot".
This is life threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth. How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about Climate Change, before it is too late?
Alice Milson
