Fourteen new serviced apartments could soon spring up on a vacant lot in west Dubbo.
A $2.5 million proposal to build apartments on the former site of a brick and tiles supplies store at 10 Victoria Street is currently on exhibition with the Dubbo Regional Council.
The application, submitted by developer Darron Dental, says the construction of the new apartments would "enhance [Dubbo's] tourism and leisure zone".
"The proposed development shall provide for additional tourist accommodation, specifically, serviced apartments, located in an accessible area dominated by tourist and visitor accommodation," the application said.
"[It] shall secure steady employment opportunities and make a positive economic contribution to the locality."
If approved, the apartments would be spread out over two double-storey buildings with the first building to be built on Stonehaven Avenue followed by the second opening onto Victoria Street.
Two of the fourteen apartments will be accessible one-bedroom units with a wheelchair accessible bathroom, kitchen and patio.
A further ten units will comprise three bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry, kitchen and dining, living room and patio.
The final two units will be one-bedroom suits with a study, bathroom, kitchen and living area.
"The proposed development is considered to be in the public interest as it provides for a medium density housing development on a centrally located site," the application says.
"[It] is consistent with the development standards for the area and is not expected to have any adverse off-site impacts."
The development application will remain on exhibition until Saturday, August 5.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
