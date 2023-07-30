While the Peter McDonald Premiership attracts a lot of attention and deservedly so, things in the other three Western Rugby League grades are starting to get serious.
The Tom Nelson under 18s, western reserve grade and league tag competitions both have just two weeks remaining thanks to this weekend's bye, with the race for finals spots well and truly on.
So without any Group 11 action this weekend, what better time to have a look at the state of play in the other three grades.
Three sides have dominated the reserve grade fixture this year and it should come as no surprise that Dubbo CYMS are at the top of the table currently.
The Fishies have been by far the best Group 11 side in first grade and their reserve grade side is showing just how strong the club's depth is.
But hot on their heels are Macquarie and Nyngan, two clubs which have been standouts also in the six-team competition.
Macquarie have largely retained the same side which went through to lose last year's Group 11 grand final and under the leadership of Jack Kempston, the Raiders have been strong once again.
Like the Raiders, Nyngan have been quietly going about their business and sit equal with Macquarie in second on the ladder, with the two sides only separated by points differential.
Parkes, Forbes and Wellington were all still in the hunt for the fourth and final spot in the post-season but it looks like the Spacemen will advance after the Magpies were deduced points.
Ladder
For us here at the Daily Liberal, this competition is the most wide open of any.
Dubbo CYMS lead things at the moment and their chances got even better of claiming the minor premiership after it was revealed on Saturday morning all Forbes sides were deducted two points for the incident at Spooner Oval.
The Fishies tag side is set to face Forbes in their next match, a game which would have possibly decided which side was to finish with the minor premiership.
But now, Forbes will have to make do with finishing second or third as Macquarie are hot on their heels.
The Raidettes are starting to look dangerous at the right time of the year and are one of just two teams to defeat Dubbo CYMS in 2023.
The fourth and final spot in the finals looks to be taken by Parkes who has a nice buffer over Wellington and Nyngan respectively.
Ladder
Stop us if you've heard this before but Dubbo CYMS' strength as a club is ridiculous through all four grades with their Tom Nelson Under 18s side sitting clear at the top.
Following the two-point deduction from Forbes, Tom Yeo's side will finish as minor premiers this season as they look to avenge their shock loss last year.
Matches against Forbes and Nyngan at Larkin Oval will no doubt give the Fishies a good chance to prepare for the finals.
For the Magpies, they were sitting pretty in second and are highly unlikely to be knocked out of the top two even after losing points.
Defending premiers Nyngan will have a bye next weekend before their match against Dubbo CYMS but the Tigers are well safe.
The only question around Nyngan is where they will finish, separated by just one point with Parkes.
The Spacemen are also locked in to finish in the top four of the competition.
Ladder
Round 14
Dubbo CYMS v Forbes at Apex Oval (all grades)
Parkes Spacemen v Macquarie Raiders at Pioneer Oval (all grades)
Wellington Cowboys v Nyngan Tigers at Kennard Park (all grades except 18s)
Round 15
Macquarie Raiders v Wellington Cowboys Apex Oval (all grades except 18s)
Nyngan Tigers v Dubbo CYMS at Larkin Oval (all grades)
Forbes Magpies v Parkes Spacemen at Spooner Oval (all grades)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
