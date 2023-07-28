Daily Liberal
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
DUBBO 

Don't miss the talented performers bringing Jesus Christ Superstar to the stage.
Beloved Musical

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar traces the last seven days of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Propelled by a stirring score, by turns driving and majestic, satirical, and tender, Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-thru rock-musical with soaring vocals, long a favourite around the world. Friday July 28, 8pm, and Saturday July 29, 2pm and 8pm, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, JTickets Adult $40; Concession $37; Youth $35, at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/jesus-christ-superstar-21-july.

