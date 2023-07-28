Jesus Christ Superstar traces the last seven days of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Propelled by a stirring score, by turns driving and majestic, satirical, and tender, Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-thru rock-musical with soaring vocals, long a favourite around the world. Friday July 28, 8pm, and Saturday July 29, 2pm and 8pm, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, JTickets Adult $40; Concession $37; Youth $35, at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/jesus-christ-superstar-21-july.
On Sunday, July 30, at noon, come and enjoy live entertainment by Royden Donohue at Rhino Lodge. Indulge in a scrumptious lunch featuring roast turkey breast with cranberry, pork leg with apple sauce, and double smoked ham, served with a side of baked vegetables and accompanied by a rich gravy. For dessert, enjoy a delicious plum pudding paired with brandy custard. Tickets: $30 Adult (13yrs +) includes 2-course Christmas lunch and entertainment and $15 Child (12yrs and under) includes child menu and entertainment. Book online at www.123tix.com.au/events/39553/dubbo-rhino-lodge-christmas-in-july.
Join in a worldwide event on Sunday, July 30, when Dubbo celebrates its first Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. This fundraiser is brought to you by Cam & Shaz at DCFM 88.9 in support of Samuel Johnson's charity, Love Your Sister. Tickets are $25 which will go to increasing rural and remote access to cutting-edge cancer trials and treatment across our region. Your ticket has the link to practise Kate Bush's ghostly moves to her giant hit Wuthering Heights so you can be part of Dubbo's first Kate Bush Flash Mob at Old Dubbo Gaol from 2pm. There will also be a thank you gift from Love Your Sister and complementary "Kate" refreshment (non alcoholic) from The Establishment. Book at eventbrite.com.au/e/most-wuthering-heights-day-ever-dubbo-tickets-662806450937.
Presented by the Wesley House Players Theatre Company, Blithe Spirit is a comic play (aka an improbable farce) by Noel Coward. It concerns novelist and socialite Charles Condomine who invites eccentric medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a seance in the hopes of being inspired to complete his next book. Unfortunately, she conjures up much more than inspiration in the form of Charles's first wife Elvira. August 4, 5, 11, 7pm, at the Wesley Community Centre. Tickets are $25 at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1083312.
At Lincoln County Raceway. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the all day racing action on August 19-20, the Dubbo Gold Cup & Dubbo Club Round + KZ2 Super Series prestige event takes over, with about 100 karters from across NSW to compete in this round. No entry fee, but there is a great canteen with espresso coffee and hot food.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
In 2023 we present the 46th year of Wellington Eisteddfod, at Wellington Civic Centre from until August 2. General admission is $5. Tickets at www.stardom.com.au/.
Rug up and enjoy the dogs racing on July 30, from 4.57pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
Within the comfort of the Western Plains Cultural Centre, your cultural tour lead, Kent Buchanan, will take you on a trip examining current shows in some of the most popular galleries and museums across the world. Exploring recent news, issues and notable individuals who are shaping culture. August 16, 6pm-8pm. Tickets are free, but bookings are advised at 123tix.
Can You Hear What I See? is an exhibition by Wellington-based artist Kate Kenworthy that explores her connection to water. Drawing on her heightened senses of touch and hearing due to a visual impairment, Kenworthy's exhibition questions the very thing that many of us take for granted: sight. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Sunday, July 30, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30. Archibald Prize 2022, until July 30. 1X4 July 14 - November 5, 2023. 100 Years of the Astley Cup until July 30.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one on August 26.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, August 27, from 8am-1pm.
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club's Motocross racing calendar fires up for Round 4: Sunday, August 20; Round 5: Sunday, September 24. Spectators are welcome to come and watch some exciting and adrenaline-filled racing. A full canteen, eftpos machine, covered grandstand, grassed area and amenities are available. Head to Morris Park Motorsports Complex for these all-day events.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, August 6. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, July 28, from 6pm-9pm and August 25.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm.
The Garden Hotel: Live music and entertainment every Friday and Saturday from 7pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - July 28 - Shane Riley; 29 - Duncan Ferguson; 30 - John Wood.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays: July 28 - Jade Martin; 29 - Shane Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays. July 28 - The Chalkies Jazz Band, 6pm - 8 pm.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, Rhythms of Ireland is set to captivate audiences young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. With a cast of talented musicians and world class dancers, this show blends traditional Irish step- dancing with contemporary choreography, creating a thrilling and unique experience for all ages. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm, $59.90-$79.90 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event August 6) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one September 30.
Yuletide at The Oriana will conjure a white Christmas as you drink mulled wine and snack on ginger cookies around the crackling firepits in the Winter Gardens, before moving on to The Peacock Room for a decadent three-course Christmas feast served at your colourfully decorated table. Limited seats available, minimum four persons per table. Friday, July 28, 5.30pm-9pm. Tickets $120 at www.orianaorange.com/christmas-in-july.
Inspired by the beauty around the Central West, Ted Lewis' latest exhibition - Day Trip, at the Peisley Street Gallery, is a collection of local scenes. Iconic streetscapes, tree-lined dirt lanes, creeks with river oaks, Gum trees and saplings with wildflowers scattered among them, blue hills, and rugged natural beauty that inspires. Friday, July 28, 9am-4pm; Saturday, July 27, 10am-2pm; Mondays to Thursdays, 9am-5pm, until Wednesday, August 2.
The Corner Store Gallery presents a series of intimate performances by some of the region's best young talent as part of the Orange Winter Fire Festival 2023. A multi-sensory experience that combines visual art with live music, and the flavours of the Orange wine region, Studio Sessions invites you to immerse yourself in the creative space and take it slow. First up is Sarah Humphreys whose delicate folk music and rousing alt-country songs will infuse you with sensitivity and an artisanal touch. Friday, August 4, 6pm-8pm, tickets $30 including a drink on arrival. events.humanitix.com/studio-sessions-sarah-humphreys
Saturday August 5, be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer while you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for a cosy Saturday from noon. For the list of events in Orange during the Winter Fire Festival, August 4 - 16, see www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Winter-Fire-Festival.
A selection of abstract art from Orange Regional Gallery's growing permanent collection presents various artists whose work lies beyond a representational or realist approach. Abstraction, or non-objective art, covers a broad spectrum, inviting us into diverse ways of looking. Artists Paul Selwood, David Serisier, Louise Tuckwell and Marion Borgelt work within geometric parameters or patterned systems to explore abstract possibilities with colour and form. Ana Pollak, Emily Kngwarreye, Ian Fairweather and Stan de Teliga reference the natural world more directly. Aida Tomescu, Ildiko Kovacs and Roy Jackson extend on the intuitive approach, building compositions that embody gesture and energy. Until September 3.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: August 5, 19, September 2, 16, 30. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
'I Am Me' is a collaborative art-making project developed by Orange Regional Gallery, Orange Regional Museum and the SPARKE network of local public primary schools. 'I Am Me' asks children to create a self-portrait that captures their special interests and abilities as well as the important friendships and family connections that help shape their identity. Until August 13.
Every Saturday in July, and early August, enjoy an unforgettable Truffle Hunt and Lunch Experience at Borrodell Estate, Canobolas. Immerse yourself in the world of truffles as you embark on a thrilling hunt alongside Oranges' most renowned truffle dog trainer Teneka and her expert truffle dogs Buddy, and Ivy. After an exhilarating hunt, indulge in a delectable three-course truffle lunch at our renowned Sister's Rock Restaurant. Our talented chefs will showcase the exquisite flavours of truffles in each carefully crafted dish.To complement your meal, savour a glass of Borrodell's famous mulled heritage apple cider. Let the warm and aromatic flavours of this delightful beverage enhance your dining experience. From 10.30am - 2.30pm. Reserve your place for Adult: $220 - $220; Child: $90 - $110 at 123tix.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings at 6.30pm, August 19 -20, A Good Person starring Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh. Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event August 12. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until August 26, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
Stay at the newly refurbished Mountain Lodge and receive a drink on arrival, enjoy a sumptuous five-course Christmas meal, then take a Chifley tour on Saturday and see Santa in the cave, where he will give children (up to 15 years) a gift. A family room (two adults, two children), $899. Book on 1 300 763 311.
Old Government Cottage Open Day is a chance to discover a rare, intact example, of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours of Old Government Cottage are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Bookings essential at Northey's Store, Clarke Street or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time. Fees apply.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery tours hosted by Gallery assistants are held every Saturday at 11am. These are free and tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/exhibition-tours-tickets-612698266007.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on July 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club has another exciting race meeting on Wednesdays throughout August, 5pm-9pm. So come trackside for the exhilarating races and enjoy for a delicious meal and a cold beverage from inside the heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event August 6.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, August 26, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is August 5, 9am-1pm.
You'll enjoy tasting the wine, beer and gin, and hear the great stories behind the products from the makers, the growers and the families. Visit one of the Bathurst region's wineries: Winburndale Vineyard & Winery, Renzaglia Wines, Rock Forest or Vale Creek Winery (varies month to month dependent on wineries' availability). Check out the historic Bathurst Grange Distillery and Reckless Brewing Co for tastings, a tour and relaxed lunch. Enjoy beautiful countryside, lovely cellar doors with great staff and outstanding products. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at winery, distillery, brewery and lunch. Tickets $179. For bookings and other winery tours available visit bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
Historic Abercrombie House is open every weekend from 9am to 5pm, and every Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. Explore the home and its gardens and grounds, and experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region - a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family. Tickets are Adult $15, Concession $10, Child under 14 $5, infants free. Grounds and parklands only, $5 all tickets. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House - Xanthe 0417 258 318 or book online.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then, tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. August 19, 10.30am-2.30pm, $145. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at distillery, brewery and lunch. Exclusions: Cellar door purchases, beverages with lunch. Attendees must be 18 years or above. Bookings essential at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/. Or, every Friday 4pm - 5pm, and every Saturday 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, join a $20 tour.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is August 20), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Bathurst Historic Car Club's 34th annual swap meet will be the first year at its new venue at Mount Panorama, behind the pit area with access via Mountain Straight. All car enthusiasts, collectors and those looking for that special item are invited to come along. A vehicle display will include vintage, heritage and classic cars. Cost to take part in the display is $5, which includes entry to the swap meet. General entry $5 per person, children free. Outdoor sites free. Camping on-site Saturday night for sellers $25, with entry by 8pm. Food will be catered by local service clubs. Sunday, August 20. 6am to 3pm. For further information contact LeeAnn 0400 751 668, or Paul 0403 559 955.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates August 5-6. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Join this free online information session to learn about the history of constitutional recognition, what the Uluru Statement from the Heart is, and what the Voice to Parliament referendum means. This session is supported by the Orange Region Voice Working Group, a collective of Indigenous and non-Indigenous representatives from the Orange community who are committed to educating the community about the upcoming referendum. August 1. 6pm to 8pm. Visit www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/home/whats-on/whats-on, find the vent and follow the link to register.
Celebrate 180 years of Blayney with a photo exhibition of then vs now by the Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group Inc, with support from Blayney Shire Council and Central West Libraries. Free. Bernardi's IGA, August 1 to 13. Blayney library, August 14 to 31.
On August 4, Milthorpe will come alive at night with the 2023 Millthorpe Fire Fair and night markets from 5pm to 9pm, on Pym Street, as the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Fire Fair is a great event with lots of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and businesses, all whilst soaking up the vibe with live music and more.
Presented as part of the Orange Winter Fire Festival, what better way to come together than with good food, good brew and good music. Huddle around a unique open fire pit, eating smoked meats and drinking locally brewed craft beer, while listening to live music. Bring the family and friends; children welcome. Free. August 5. Noon to 3pm. Royal Hotel, 14 Olive Street, Mandurama.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: August 20 - Wildflowers (Cowra); September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe on Facebook for updates.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Like a forbidden fruit, tempting truffles have to be hunted down. Join in a hunt for the elusive aromatic truffle, enjoy a relaxing farmstay, ride your horse or book your next event in the boutique truffle hunting lodge at RedGround. On Saturdays and Sundays from now until the end of August. Learn how to pair truffle with food to create simple and delicious meals. Fresh truffle and products available for purchase on the day. Tickets for the two hour experience are $176 pp and can be booked at redground.rezdy.com/559223/truffle-hunt-touch-and-taste.
Saturday August 5 , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, August 27. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: August 4. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
