Applications open for Dubbo Show 2024 charitable organisation

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
Not-for-profit organisations are invited to apply to be the official charitable organisation of the 2024 Dubbo Show - and there are big perks involved.

