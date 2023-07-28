Not-for-profit organisations are invited to apply to be the official charitable organisation of the 2024 Dubbo Show - and there are big perks involved.
Show Society Secretary Sue Hood said the show society 'makes a theme' of the chosen organisation each year. They have a special place to promote their work at the show, and lots of opportunity to get in front of the crowd.
Previous charities have included McGrath Foundation, Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids, Make-A-Wish Australia and Tradies In Sight.
"If they have a colour we try to support that colour. We print the show schedule with the colour and they get the theme in the pavilion ... we get right behind [the charity]," Mrs Hood told the Daily Liberal.
"We get 25,000 people through the gates over the three days and it's up to [the charity] to put themselves on the front line."
The organisation chosen will be the only one allowed to hold a raffle at the show. Many host it on the Sunday (which will be Mother's Day in 2024) at lunchtime and "make a big thing of it".
Mrs Hood said, being a community organisation, the Dubbo Show Society liked to support other community organisations.
The society will begin promoting the chosen charity straight away, including them on the show schedule, and competition information sheets, and giving them "a lot of publicity".
All not-for-profits will be considered, with a few stipulations. They must be able to provide the following:
Submissions close at 5pm on Friday, August 11.
For further information, contact the Dubbo Show Office on 6882 4364 or info@dubboshow.org
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
