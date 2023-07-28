He may be carving up for the Orana Spurs in the Western Premier League but Brad Boney-Chillie has bigger ambitions on his mind.
The talented sportsman has made a name for himself on the wing for the Spurs as one vital cog in their high-powered offence.
Like Duncan Cahill before him, Boney-Chillie has aspirations of heading overseas to continue his football, something the Spurs are also wanting for their young talent.
"I want to try to get to America I think but anywhere will do," he said.
While still at school, Boney-Chillie participated in multiple sports during the 2023 Astley Cup for Dubbo College.
One of the fastest players in the Western Premier League (WPL), Boney-Chillie admitted the step up hasn't been too overwhelming.
"I find it pretty fun, I'm just enjoying it," he said.
"The physicality is a bit different but I've got most of them covered for speed."
Fresh off a 6-0 win over local rivals Dubbo Bulls last weekend, Spurs have begun to his form at the right time of the WPL season.
In their second-last match before finals begin, the fourth-placed Spurs will take on fellow Dubbo side Macquarie United on Saturday afternoon at Apex Oval.
Spurs broke a four-match losing streak with the victory over Bulls and Boney-Chillie feels there is a sense of confidence around the group at the moment.
"I'm feeling pretty good, we are coming off a win last week," he said.
"Lately we have been (playing well), we've sort of found our groove now and hopefully we can keep this streak up."
Macquarie United sit equal on competition points with Spurs, with the weekend's winner to jump into fourth place.
With the two sides all but certain to meet in the finals in just two weeks, Boney-Chillie confessed there could be a few sledges between the clubs, especially with a host of young talents in action.
"We got the first win against them so we are already up," he said.
"It should be a good game and I think it will be a bit closer than the last time we played them."
Meanwhile, Dubbo Bulls will hit the road on Saturday to face Parkes Cobras at Woodward Park as the former looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss last weekend.
Defending premiers Orange Waratahs will host Bathurst 75 while Barnestoneworth and Panorama will play in a massive match.
Saturday's match at Apex Oval will begin at 3pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
