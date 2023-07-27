Daily Liberal
Drop in Dubbo council complaints for 2022/23 financial year

Orlander Ruming
Orlander Ruming
July 28 2023 - 5:00am
Current council 'fairly well immune' from complaints: deputy mayor
Five complaints were made against Dubbo councillors or the chief executive officer in the 2022/23 financial year.

