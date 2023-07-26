Updated
There is now alternating traffic allowed through the area with stop/slow signs.
Earlier
A truck rollover near Dubbo has caused major diversions on Thursday morning.
Live Traffic NSW has reported the crash has closed both directions of the Golden Highway at Silo Road, Ballimore.
The incident started at 5.33am.
Live Traffic are advising motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
"Motorists travelling between Dubbo and Dunedoo can consider using the Newell Highway and Castlereagh Highway via Gilgandra," is the current advice from the Transport Management Centre.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
