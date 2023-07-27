Infamous Australian comedian Austen Tayshus is heading to Wellington and Condobolin with his acerbic brand of comedy.
The Sydney resident has been touring for 40 years after his 1983 single Australiana hit number one on the charts. It still holds the record for the highest-selling Australian single.
Born Alexander Jacob Gutman in America, the Jewish Australian comedian is the son of a Hasidic Holocaust survivor and he and his parents moved to Sydney when he was one.
Austen Tayshus has had a varied career, including studying directing at the Australian Film and Television School.
He has been nominated for a number of ARIA Music Awards and won Special Achievement at the Countdown Australia Music Awards.
He said it was therapeutic travelling out to the regions to perform, though he joked some of the regional crowds were "hard work".
Known for his improvisational style, Austen Tayshus gets to know his audiences and tailors each set to suit them.
He studies the towns be visits ["Do you have television there yet?" he asked this reporter] so he can throw in a few one-liners that will resonate. He only has the one line for Wellington, and maybe three about Dubbo, he joked.
"It's a show that's interactive and I work with the crowd to create something that is fresh and also inciting the people so that ... it gets pretty dodgy. But that's a good thing," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I think it's about shaking people up. It's an interesting job and, it involves what's going on currently, in the world, and what's going on in Australia.
"It's current affairs, mixed with politics with everything and upsetting people and all that stuff, shaking people up, unsettling the crowd and getting chased through the kitchen."
The comedian's schedule features a huge 100 shows this year as part of his 40th Anniversary of 'Australiana' National Tour 2023.
He said the famous song, which uses puns like "...my mate Boomer rang" (boomerang), still resonates today.
The young people who don't know about it, end up getting into it, and the older people come for the nostalgia "because they have nothing to look forward to anymore".
"A lot of older people are dying actually in my show, which is quite incredible," he said.
"A lot of people come with oxygen and then just expire during the show because it's not funny.
"And, so we have to carry them out, we have ambulances and we have defibrillators and everything."
He joked the show is long, so punters ought to strap themselves in - maybe even bring some sandwiches and a blanket.
"It's a 12-hour show and then there's a five-hour break and then, I continue, I do another 20 hours. So all together it's a 77 hour show."
(The show actually goes for 90 minutes and there's a support act, Charles Waterstreet.)
Austen Tayshus said in a world where political correctness is "going a bit too far", he enjoyed bringing "a bit of bitterness and a bit of cruelty" to his comedy - and people often thanked him for it.
He has produced a documentary called Austen Tayshus Skin In The Game which is streaming on Foxtel and Binge.
Austen Tayshus will perform at the Hermitage Hill Country Retreat in Wellington on Friday, August 4, and the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, August 5.
Find out more at www.austentayshus.com/next-gig
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
