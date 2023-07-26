Artists from Dubbo and the surrounding regions are being encouraged to put their hand up for this year's art fair.
The Dubbo Art Fair will be held from October 27 to 29 at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
About 40 artists will have the opportunity to display their work to the public for free.
WPCC curator Kent Buchanan said about 1800 people attended the Art Fair last year. They collectively sold more than $42,000 worth of art.
"It really blew us away in terms of the community engagement. The artists last year were really happy. and we're expecting this year to be as successful as previous years and probably bigger," he said.
As well as being a great opportunity for the artists, the event is also a great opportunity for locals to buy an original piece of art.
"The artworks are really accessible. They're not overly expensive and I think that for anyone who's ever dreamt about having an original artwork on their wall this is a really good opportunity," Mr Buchanan said.
He said the applications for the fair were open to "anyone who's working in the artistic field" even if they weren't exhibiting.
They need to either reside in the Dubbo local government areas or one of the adjoining LGAs.
And it's first in best dressed for those who apply.
So what does Mr Buchanan have to say to those who are hesitating?
"Do it. There's no time like the present."
The official opening for the Dubbo Art Fair will take place on Friday, October 27 at 6pm with the event open to the community from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.
Applications will close on August 31.
For more information including terms and conditions of entry visit westernplainsculturalcentre.org/dubboartfair23.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
