Take a trip back in time to a 1940s with the upcoming performance of The Sunshine Club.
The play by HIT Productions, revolves around Aboriginal serviceman Frank Doyle, who came home from war to find that the wider world may have changed but attitudes back home hadn't.
Fueled by a passion to create a better life Frank opens The Sunshine Club, a place for black and white people to socialise and dance. It is here that Frank dreams of a bright future with the white girl next door, Rose.
With Wesley Enoch at the helm and John Rodgers providing the music, the national tour will build on HIT's work with First Nation creatives and artists following success of The Sapphires which came to Dubbo in 2019.
"I initially wrote this as a way of bringing people together, especially in the reconciliation movement, this notion of black and white dancing together and the stories of our history, especially post World War II," Mr Enoch said.
"Now in this post or living with COVID world, it'll be even more important to see that cultural bonds can be formed by gathering as groups and dealing with social issues together."
Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre manager Linda Christof said she believed the musical would have broad appeal with its topical and relevant theme, a live band playing jazz, popular dance music of the time, clever set design and fabulous frocks.
The Sunshine Club will be at the DRTCC for one night only on Thursday, August 24 at 7.30pm.
Get your tickets via the DRTCC website or by calling the box office on 6801 4378.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.