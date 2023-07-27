Tradies, the backbone of Australia's construction industry, are known for their resilience and hardworking nature.
However, recent reports indicate a concerning rise in mental health issues among young apprentices in the Dubbo region.
Bruno Efoti, the creator of Tradies in Sight (TIS), a program dedicated to supporting tradies' mental well-being said he had seen a "noted increase" in young people seeking help during their apprenticeship in the Dubbo region.
While the increase in apprentices seeking help is considered a positive development, Mr Efoti stressed the importance of understanding the underlying factors contributing to this surge.
"It's certainly a good thing when a young person recognises his need to seek help," he said.
"I would also add that the local landscape around supports for young people has changed a great deal for the better.
"My own experience is based on my presence in the TAFE system, delivering our well-being support program, equipping young apprentices with skills they haven't developed yet."
Australia's leading industry funded mental health counselling service for tradies, truckies, rural and blue-collar workers, TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter) has reported a sharp rise in the number of calls coming into the service from apprentices.
According to Jason Banks, head of partnerships with TIACS, the rise in the number of apprentices calling into TIACS for help is pleasing to see as it shows that more apprentices are being vulnerable in opening up on their daily challenges.
"Based on our June statistics, apprentices now make up 11 per cent of the calls we are receiving. This means that apprentices are really feeling the challenges and pressure of the current market and the issues facing blue collar industries across the country," Mr Banks said.
Just over 12 months ago apprentices made up less than four per cent of callers. Today the number has tripled.
"Over the last 12 months alone, some 8,000 callers have utilised the service," Mr Banks said.
The rise in apprentices reaching out for assistance also indicates the level of strain these workers are facing.
Mr Efoti acknowledged the multi-faceted nature of the strain and its impact on workplace well-being for every tradie.
"We are looking at prolonged stress in the construction industry after drought and COVID, and now the financial crisis is impacting everyone," he said.
"Capacity on every level of business is operating at a low level. This impacts on workplace well-being for every tradie.
"Well-being care often gets put on the back burner, which contributes to the stress they are already feeling."
The workplace environment can exacerbate stress levels, leading to its spill-over effect into apprentices' personal lives.
"The workplace can highlight the pressure and stresses that the apprentices are under. This affects their ability to work effectively, and it often flows to the home life as well," he said.
Traditionally considered a tough and sometimes lonely industry, being a tradie can make it challenging for men to open up and talk to each other about their struggles.
Mr Efoti emphasised that tradies are indeed doing it tough.
"The statistics have not changed. Suicide is rife in the industry, and family breakdown is often the first victim of the stress," he said.
"The global financial crisis, combined with material and labour shortages, makes being a tradesman the toughest it has been in a very long time."
Mr Banks said not only were apprentices dealing with industry volatility, they were also dealing with rising cost of living pressures.
"It must be a very difficult time for them and yet they are the future of our country," he said.
"Nothing gets built, unblocked, rewired or reconnected unless someone has learned how to do it and that's where apprentices come to the fore - we need to look after them."
For young apprentices who are feeling overwhelmed and in need of someone to talk to, Mr Efoti provided some valuable advice.
"Talk to the boss first and perhaps a friend or a mate whom they feel comfortable with. I'm sure those people will be able to get the right help for them," he said.
"The key is to begin the conversation way before it gets out of hand, so they have time to get the right kind of support. We also have great services around us that can cater for all needs."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
