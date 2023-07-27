When it comes to keeping a world-famous wetland healthy, a season of flooding isn't a silver bullet solution.
Water expert Dr Simon Banks said the key to the longevity of Ramsar-listed Macquarie Marshes will be "locking in the gains" from last year's record rainfall events before the next big dry.
"There have been two significant bird breeding events there over the last two years and now the focus is about providing habitat for fledglings so they've got food and access to resources," Dr Banks, the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder, told the Daily Liberal.
"[The breeding events] were significant when you put it in the context of the overall population of waterbirds which have been declining since the 80s, and in the evidence I've seen we're not seeing consistent recovery.
"That's why it's important for us to not only support completion of the bird breeding when it's happening, but also what we do over the next few years in making sure there's habitat for them to mature."
The Macquarie Marshes - located 100 kilometres outside Warren - is one of the largest remaining semi-permanent inland wetlands in south-eastern Australia. Ibises, spoonbills, cormorants, egrets and night herons are among the waterbird species which call the area home.
Dr Banks visited the wetlands this week to observe the results of the government's delivery of water for the environment and talk to local people about recent waterbird breeding events and community environmental initiatives.
"The Macquarie Marshes are a really important environmental asset within the Murray-Darling Basin and coming was to hear the different perspectives of landholders and others in the community," he said.
"While we may not agree with everything all the time it's important to be having those conversations.
"There was overall a really warm welcome for me to come out and see the marshes in the condition they're in but there was also some concern about the uncertainty over the next few years as we enter the drying phase."
The visit comes as federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek announced she had received advice that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan cannot be delivered on time.
Despite the delays, Ms Plibersek said her government was committed to delivering on the plan.
"The next terrible drought is knocking on the door. El Nino is coming back. Delivering this plan has to be a priority," she said.
"When the temperature gets hotter again, when the rain stops falling and the river stops flowing, we will seriously regret it if we don't act now. We don't want Australians to wake up one day with a dead river system and find out their governments could've stopped it.
"If we don't prepare for those dry years, all Australians will suffer."
Dr Banks said the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder would continue to work with the federal and state governments to ensure the best outcomes for the marshes and other significant waterways in western NSW.
"The minister and the government have made commitments to implement the basin plan in full, and I think that's absolutely critical," he said.
"But how to get there is a decision for the minister and state ministers, but I will continue to focus on maximising the benefits we get from the water we have available.
"And that's about working with landholders and other environmental water managers."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
