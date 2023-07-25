People came from far and wide to attend the Jesus Christ Superstar show at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on the weekend.
The first two of four shows were on Friday and Saturday, with an all-star local cast bringing one of the world's most revered musicals to life.
There were strong crowds on both occasions and further shows will be held on July 28 and 29.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal prior to the first show, director Jamie Foster said it was a special show to be a part of.
"It's a wonderful feeling to watch a company come together, to witness the talent and creativity unfold. Being part of a team, both on and offstage, is truly special," he said, before speaking about the show.
"Whether you're religious or not, this musical speaks to the human experience and evokes emotions within the audience," Mr Foster said.
