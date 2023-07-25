Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

OUT AND ABOUT: Social photos from Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

By Newsroom
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People came from far and wide to attend the Jesus Christ Superstar show at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.