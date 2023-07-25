Daily Liberal
Man hospitalised after being injured by bull at Piambong

By Newsroom
July 26 2023 - 7:00am
A man was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property outside of Mudgee over the weekend.

Local News

